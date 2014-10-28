By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 27 A California-based
immunologist leading an international effort to develop new
anti-Ebola drugs has raised more than $100,000 in online
donations to hasten the research, achieving her Internet
"crowdfunding" goal in just over two weeks.
The proceeds will be used to purchase a piece of equipment
enabling Scripps Research Institute scientists in San Diego to
more quickly analyze Ebola antibody samples from survivors of
the hemorrhagic fever, a spokeswoman there said on Monday.
Twenty-five labs in seven countries are providing specimens
to Scripps professor Erica Ollmann Saphire, whose consortium
helped formulate the experimental ZMapp serum used to treat a
number of Ebola-infected patients.
Scripps posted its first crowdfunding appeal on Oct. 9 on
the website www.crowdrise.com/CureEbola seeking donations to pay
for a fast-protein-liquid-chromatography machine, according to
spokeswoman Madeline McCurry-Schmidt. The device is used to
separate antibody proteins and analyze their structure.
As of Monday afternoon, Saphire's group had raised a total
of $100,075 from 747 separate gifts, ranging in size from $10 to
$25,000, McCurry-Schmidt told Reuters.
"We have officially reached our goal," she said. "We're
pretty thrilled about this."
The Scripps-led consortium was established with a $28
million grant from the National Institutes of Health, but the
rapidly growing scope of its work was outpacing its resources in
the quest to improve on ZMapp and develop drugs, McCurry-Schmidt
said.
The current Ebola epidemic, the worst on record, has killed
nearly 5,000 people since March, mostly in the West African
countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
ZMapp is a mix of three antibodies designed to bind to
proteins of the Ebola virus, preventing it from replicating and
triggering the immune response of infected cells.
The compound was tested in monkeys, but there were no human
trials of the serum before it was rushed to Atlanta to treat two
U.S. aid workers at Emory University Hospital after they became
infected in Liberia in July. The two recovered, but doctors are
unsure whether the ZMapp actually helped them. At least one
patient given the drug in Spain later died.
ZMapp was co-developed by San Diego-based Mapp
Biopharmaceutical Inc. Initial clinical trials of Ebola vaccines
from GlaxoSmithKline and NewLink Genetics are
already under way, according to the World Health Organization.
