LONDON Nov 23 The World Health Organization's
failure to sound the alarm until months into West Africa's Ebola
outbreak was an "egregious failure" which added to the enormous
suffering and death toll, global health experts said on Monday.
A specialist panel convened by Harvard's Global Health
Institute (HGHI) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical
Medicine (LSHTM) said while the epidemic "engendered acts of
outstanding courage and solidarity", it also caused "immense
human suffering, fear and chaos" which went "largely unchecked"
by leadership or reliable and rapid institutional responses.
Reviewing the global response to the epidemic which swept
through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the panel said such
failures should not be allowed to happen again, and major reform
is urgently needed to prevent future pandemics.
"We need to strengthen core capacities in all countries to
detect, report and respond rapidly to small outbreaks in order
to prevent them from becoming large-scale emergencies," said
Peter Piot, LSHTM's director and the chair of the panel.
He said reform of national and global systems to respond to
epidemics is not only feasible, but also essential "so that we
do not witness such depths of suffering, death and social and
economic havoc in future epidemics".
The panel made 10 key reform proposals aimed at preventing
future such catastrophes, including developing and investing
core capacities to handle infectious disease outbreaks,
strengthening incentives for early reporting of outbreaks and
science-based justifications for trade and travel restrictions.
It also called for the creation of a unified WHO Center with
clear responsibility, adequate capacity, and strong lines of
accountability for outbreak response, and for a transparent,
politically-protected standing emergency committee to take on
responsibility for declaring emergencies.
Liberian panel member Mosoka Fallah of the campaign group
Action Contre La Faim International, said the human misery and
deaths should prompt serious reflection "on how and why the
global response to the greatest Ebola calamity in human history
was late, feeble and uncoordinated".
The Ebola epidemic has killed at least 11,300 people in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia since it began in December
2013. The crisis brought already weak health services to their
knees and caused social and economic havoc.
"The most egregious failure was by WHO in the delay in
sounding the alarm," said Ashish K. Jha, HGHI's director and a
leading member of the panel. "People at WHO were aware that
there was an Ebola outbreak that was getting out of control by
spring, and yet it took until August to declare a public health
emergency."
Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health
charity, said the report had "sobering lessons" which must be
learned and "translated into concrete action if we are to avert
another crisis".
(Editing by Paul Simao)