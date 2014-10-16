ZURICH Oct 16 Roche Holding AG has
filed its Ebola virus test for emergency use approval in the
United States, in response to the world's worst outbreak of the
disease, the drugmaker's head of diagnostics said on Thursday.
Roland Diggelman said Roche has an Ebola test that can run
on its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) systems, but said it was
currently only labelled for use in research purposes.
"We are in discussions for emergency use application by the
FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," Diggelman told an analyst
call after the company's third-quarter results.
A spokesman for Roche said the company has also filed for
so-called CE mark approval in the European Union. The CE mark is
awarded to products that comply with European regulations.
He said it takes approximately two hours for the company's
Ebola test to detect the virus. It is possible to run around 480
samples per day on a single Roche LightCycler 480 machine. Only
laboratories that fulfil specific safety requirements would be
able to handle Ebola samples.
A total of 4,493 people have died from the world's worst
Ebola outbreak on record and the situation in Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone is deteriorating, the World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Wednesday.
Public anxiety about the disease has grown in the United
States after a second Texas healthcare worker became infected
with the disease after treating Liberian national Thomas Duncan.
The WHO recommends testing for viral ribonucleic acid (RNA)
or viral antigen in suspected or probable cases of Ebola.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Holmes)