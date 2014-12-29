ZURICH Dec 29 Roche Holding AG said
U.S. health regulators have approved its Ebola test for
emergency use in response to the world's worst outbreak of the
disease in West Africa.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved
Roche's LightMix Ebola Zaire rRT-PCR Test for use on patients
with signs and symptoms of Ebola Zaire virus infection, the
Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.
Roche said the LightMix test can generate results in just
over three hours, helping to detect the virus quickly so
treatment can start as soon as possible.
Under the emergency use designation, certain laboratories in
the United States and other countries have been authorised to
use the test for a limited period to detect the type of Ebola
that has been spreading in West Africa.
The test, made by TIB MOLBIOL GmbH and distributed by Roche,
has not been approved by the FDA for general use.
The global death toll from Ebola has risen to 7,588 out of
19,497 confirmed cases recorded in the year-old epidemic in West
Africa, the World Health Organization said last Wednesday.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)