BRIEF-Valeant says completes refinancing transactions
* Says amended its existing credit agreement to remove financial maintenance covenants from term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST Aug 10 Romanian health authorities said on Sunday that a 51-year-old Romanian man suspected of having contracted a severe infectious disease during a visit to Nigeria last month did not have Ebola.
The man flew to Romania from Nigeria on July 25 in good medical condition. Later he had symptoms of high fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.
"We've taken all epidemiological data, step by step, and we found those elements that rule out Ebola infection in this patient in a 99 percent proportion," Adrian Streinu-Cercel, director of the Matei Bals Infectious Diseases Institute, told reporters.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Stephen Powell)
* Says amended its existing credit agreement to remove financial maintenance covenants from term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage: