DOHA Aug 9 Saudi Arabia's health ministry said
on Saturday that initial tests on a dead Saudi citizen suspected
of having contracted Ebola had returned negative.
The man died on Wednesday after returning from a business
trip to Sierra Leone and presenting symptoms similar to those of
Ebola sufferers.
The ministry said in a statement it was waiting for the
results of further tests by laboratories in the United States
and Germany, which were due within days.
Ebola is one of the deadliest diseases known in humans with
a fatality rate of up to 90 percent. The death rate in the
current outbreak in West Africa, which has killed almost 1,000,
is around 60 percent.
The U.N. World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday the
current West African outbreak represents an international health
emergency that is likely to continue spreading for months.
It has put a severe strain on the health systems of affected
states, and governments have responded with a range of measures
including national emergencies declared in Sierra Leone, Liberia
and Nigeria, which confirmed seven cases of Ebola in Lagos.
Guinea closed its borders with Sierra Leone and Liberia on
Saturday in a bid to halt the spread of the epidemic.
Saudi Arabia has suspended pilgrimage visas for citizens of
West African countries to counter the possible spread of the
disease.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)