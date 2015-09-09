* Study finds virus lasts longer than previously thought
* Masturbation, as well as sex, may be risk factor
* Aim is to eradicate outbreak by year-end
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 9 Isolated flare-ups of Ebola may
point to a higher risk of transmission via the semen of male
survivors than previously thought, undermining hopes of ending
West Africa's deadly outbreak by the end of the year.
The World Health Organization's advice is that all male
survivors should be tested three months after the onset of
symptoms and then monthly until they know they have no risk of
passing on the virus through their semen, Bruce Aylward, head of
the WHO's Ebola response, told a news conference.
But a forthcoming study in the New England Journal of
Medicine, based on around 200 survivors, found that around half
still had traces of the virus in their semen after six months, a
clinician familiar with the study told Reuters.
"The old advice of three months is no longer good," the
clinician said. "The number of people with persistent virus in
their semen is much greater than expected."
The clinician, who was not authorised to speak about the
study, added that the risk might not only be from sex but also
from masturbation.
"It's not the sex that is dangerous, it's the semen that is
dangerous," said Aylward, who mentioned the study during a news
conference but did not give details. "How people actually get
exposed, in soiled linens or whatever, is not clear."
Transmission through semen may explain why a few cases
continue to occur even though the outbreak has been almost
completely eradicated by an intense international effort,
recently bolstered by the deployment of a trial vaccine in
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
"This virus and this outbreak in particular has a nasty
sting in the tail," Aylward said. "It's not finished, by a long
shot."
The latest flare-up, in a village on the northern border of
Sierra Leone, followed the death of a 67-year-old woman late
last month, 50 days after the previous confirmed case in the
region. Transmission chains are considered to have been broken
after 42 days with no new infections.
However, Aylward said that sexual transmission was
"obviously not a huge risk, because if it were we would have
seen a lot more in the areas that were hardest hit at the
beginning of this outbreak."
