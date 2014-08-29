DAKAR Aug 29 The first case of Ebola has been confirmed in Senegal, a major hub for the business and aid community in West Africa, Health Minister Awa Marie Coll Seck told a news conference on Friday.

The minister said the case was a Guinean national who had arrived from the neighbouring West African country, where the deadly virus was first detected in March. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Emma Farge)