DAKAR, Sept 10 The first case of the Ebola virus
detected in Senegal, a 21-year-old student who arrived from
neighbouring Guinea last month, has recovered from the deadly
disease, a senior official said on Wednesday.
"We did a first blood test on Friday and a second 48 hours
later and both of them came back negative," Papa Amadou Diack,
Senegal's director of health, told Reuters. "This is very good
news for the patient and for the country."
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there were two
other suspected cases of Ebola in Senegal, but no other
confirmed ones. The world's worst ever outbreak of the
hemorrhagic fever has killed at least 2,296 people, mostly in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
