ABIDJAN Dec 3 British actor Idris Elba and a
host of international football stars launched a public awareness
campaign on Wednesday to help halt West Africa's Ebola epidemic
and recognise the health workers fighting the deadly disease.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed more than
6,000 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the three
countries worst affected by the epidemic.
The Africa United campaign (www.weareafricaunited.org),
unveiled ahead of the African Cup of Nations draw in Equatorial
Guinea's capital Malabo on Wednesday, broadcasts information on
the disease and how to stop it spreading in French, English,
Krio and other local languages.
Messages will be sent out to the three countries and their
neighbours via television, radio, billboards and phone text
messages, said organisers.
"For me the battle against Ebola is a personal one," said
Elba, whose parents are from Sierra Leone and Ghana.
"To see those amazing countries in West Africa where my
father grew up and my parents married being ravaged by this
disease is painful and horrific," said Elba, who came to fame in
TV series 'The Wire' and played Nelson Mandela in the biopic
'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'.
In one of the campaign's spots, Elba plays a football coach
giving a halftime talk during West Africa's "life or death"
match against Ebola and passing on tips on how to spot the
disease and prevent new infections.
In another, footballers Yaya Touré, Carlton Cole, Kei
Kamara, Patrick Vieira, Fabrice Muamba and Andros Townsend pay
homage to the work of frontline healthcare workers by wearing
their names on the backs of their jerseys.
Manchester City midfielder Touré hails from Ivory Coast,
which shares borders with three countries hit by the disease but
has so far been spared.
"I could not sit back without doing something to help fight
Ebola," he said. "(The campaign) pays tribute to the many, many
African heroes who are in the villages, towns and cities using
their skills, resourcefulness and intelligence to battle Ebola."
The campaign was backed by the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation.
