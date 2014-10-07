(Refiled to change identifyng slug)

MADRID Oct 7 The husband of the Spanish nurse infected with Ebola is now in quarantine in hospital, the head of Spain's public health service Mercedes Vinuesa told parliament on Tuesday.

A nurse who had helped treat both Spanish priests repatriated to Madrid after contracting Ebola in Africa tested positive for the virus, health officials said on Monday.

