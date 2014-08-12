(Adds where and how he was being treated)
MADRID Aug 12 Spanish priest Miguel Pajares,
75, the first European infected by a strain of Ebola that has
killed more than 1,000 people in West Africa, has died in
hospital in Madrid, a spokeswoman for the city's health
authorities said on Tuesday.
The spokeswoman declined to say when Pajares, who was
airlifted from Liberia on Aug. 7 after contracting the disease
while working for a non-governmental organisation in the African
country, had died.
The priest was being treated in the Carlos III hospital,
where he had been in quarantine since his return from Africa.
The Health Ministry said he was being treated with the
experimental drug ZMapp, manufactured by U.S. company Mapp
Biopharmaceutical. Two U.S. aid workers infected by the disease
have shown some signs of improvements since being given the
drug.
Pajares was repatriated with co-worker Juliana Bohi, a nun
who has tested negative for Ebola.
(Reporting by Teresa Larraz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Julien Toyer and Janet Lawrence)