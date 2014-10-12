* Nurse contracted Ebola after caring for two priests
* Romero has been treated with antibodies from sufferers
* Ebola has killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in Africa
MADRID, Oct 12 Spanish health authorities said
on Sunday there were signs of hope for a nurse infected with
Ebola in Madrid as the levels of the virus in her body were
diminishing, though they also said she remained in a serious
condition.
Teresa Romero, 44, became the first known person to become
infected with Ebola outside Africa during the current outbreak
after she cared for two infected priests repatriated to Spain
for treatment. The priests later died.
"The patient appears to be in a stable condition ... There
are some signs that could give us cause for some hope," Fernando
Simon, a high level official at Spain's Health Ministry, told a
news conference.
"There are high hopes that the infection is starting to come
under control," he said, adding she was not yet out of danger.
"We have to be very cautious," Simon said.
The worst ever Ebola outbreak has killed over 4,000 people,
mostly in West Africa, although the disease - which causes
haemorrhagic fever and is passed on through direct contact with
body fluids from an infected person - has started spreading
elsewhere.
A health worker in Texas tested positive for the disease in
a preliminary test, the state's health department said on
Sunday. The worker had helped care for Thomas Eric Duncan, who
was diagnosed with Ebola in the United States after arriving
from his native Liberia. He died last week.
Romero has spent the past week in hospital and had taken a
turn for the worse a few days ago. On Saturday evening, however,
she was conscious and was responding to hospital staff after
being given antibodies from previously infected patients.
Spain is still investigating how exactly Romero could have
contracted the disease, amid recriminations over the
government's handling of the case.
Some Spanish media have said Romero has been treated with
ZMab, a combination drug made by Canada-based company Defyrus
Inc. ZMab is one of the agents used to make ZMapp, an
experimental treatment which has been used on some Ebola
sufferers, a number of whom survived.
Spanish authorities have not confirmed the reports. A health
source said ZMab was available in Spain but could not confirm
whether it had been used in Romero's case.
Fifteen people, including Romero's husband, are being
monitored for signs of Ebola in a special isolation unit of
Madrid's Carlos III hospital. None have so far shown any
symptoms.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Silvio Castellanos; Editing by
Gareth Jones)