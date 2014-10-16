MADRID Oct 16 A Spanish priest who worked in Africa has been taken to hospital in Madrid with symptoms of Ebola, a hospital source said on Thursday.

The priest had been in Liberia and had been in contact there with people infected with Ebola, El Mundo newspaper reported, adding he was hospitalized on Thursday after developing a fever of over 37.6 degrees Celsius.

He was in the same religious order as two other Spanish priests who were repatriated from West Africa in recent weeks with the disease, and who later died in Madrid, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)