HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 19 at 6:50 p.m. EDT/2250 GMT
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
GENEVA, Sept 16 The Ebola response in Liberia, the country worst hit by the outbreak, will focus on community-level care units since new bed spaces are unlikely to be ready for weeks or months, World Health Organization Assistant Director General Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday.
The WHO still has a goal to "bend the curve" in total Ebola case numbers across West Africa within three months, but some areas may be free of the disease sooner, he said.
"You definitely want to get Nigeria and Senegal obviously done quickly. In some capitals - Freetown, Conakry - we should be able to get those free in the near term. Guinea should be able to get most of the country free in the very near term as well," Aylward said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Seeks trading halt pending significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.