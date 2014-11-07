ACCRA Nov 6 West African leaders on Thursday
appointed Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe to supervise the
region's efforts to contain the deadly Ebola epidemic, which has
killed nearly 5,000 people, mostly in the region.
The leaders who gathered in the Ghanaian capital, Accra,
called for accelerated efforts to make vaccines available
against the disease, which has infected some 13,567 people in
eight countries.
Organisations should prioritise the provision of vaccines at
subsidized prices to the affected countries, as well as others,
they said in a communique after reviewing the impact of the
disease in the region.
The Accra meeting is the third called by the Economic
Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) this year to discuss
how to tackle Ebola. The meeting also saw additional pledges of
financial assistance from member countries and partners in
support of measures to fight the disease.
Ghana's President John Mahama, who currently chairs the
regional grouping, said although some countries had made
progress in stabilizing the epidemic, a lot more needed to be
done to eradicate it.
"Ebola is still a serious matter and we still have a lot of
urgent work to do to defeat the virus and also seize the moment
to strengthen our public health systems for the future," Mahama
said in closing remarks at the meeting, attended by a dozen
regional leaders and international aid agencies.
He said members were committed to going the full length to
defeat the disease.
"I wish to acknowledge that our political will is high and
our commitment is strong in this battle against Ebola," he
added.
The European Union announced it was committing 280 million
euros immediately and an additional 1 billion euros for the
control of the epidemic in the region.
The leaders also endorsed proposals for an interim leader
and transitional government in Burkina Faso, after the country's
president Blaise Compaore was forced to resign last week
following violent protests against his bid to extend his rule.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bernard Orr)