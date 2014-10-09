NEW YORK Oct 9 (Reuters Health) - "Ebola collateral damage"
is the term used by Dr. Thaim Kamara, chief of surgery at
Connaught Hospital in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, to
describe the disruption of routine patient care caused by the
epidemic.
"Since the outbreak took its first victim in our hospital,
all (non-emergency) operations and routine clinics were
discontinued," Kamara told Reuters Health by email, with
emergency care disrupted, too.
Symptoms of Ebola such as fever, diarrhea, vomiting and
abdominal pain occur in a range of other conditions requiring
emergency surgery.
At his hospital, patients who show up at the emergency room
with such symptoms risk being sent to an Ebola isolation unit,
with surgery prohibited until it is clear they do not have
Ebola. In the meantime, they can die from their illness, Kamara
said.
Last week, anesthetists in Sierra Leone refused to treat a
patient needing surgery for an abdominal infection because the
patient had been vomiting and running a fever.
"This is the problem we face now. If a patient has any of
the symptoms regarded as part of the case definition for Ebola,
he or she may be sent to the isolation unit and kept there until
the result of their test comes back," Kamara said.
Kamara also told of a man who was admitted to one of the
surgical wards with gangrene and was scheduled for an
amputation. Despite no telltale signs of Ebola, the surgery was
canceled and the patient placed in quarantine for 21 days.
The Ebola virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread
through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person.
The World Health Organization says Ebola had killed nearly 3,900
people as of Oct. 5 in West Africa since March in the largest
outbreak of the disease on record.
Fanning fears the epidemic may spread beyond West Africa,
cases are already being seen on other continents.
A NEW PROTOCOL
The American College of Surgeons this week posted a link on
its website (bit.ly/1tC85Xf) to a protocol describing
precautions operating room teams should take if a patient with
suspected or confirmed Ebola requires surgery.
It was conceived by Dr. Sherry Wren, chief of surgery at the
Palo Alto VA Hospital and a Stanford University professor of
surgery. Dr. Adam Kushner, a founder and director of the
humanitarian group Surgeons OverSeas, helped devise the
protocol.
Among other things, it calls for all operating room
personnel to use special high-tech surgical gowns, leg coverings
with a full plastic film coating over the fabric - not just the
foot area - full face shields, masks, double gloves and surgical
hoods.
"I think that the guidelines should be followed and that all
operating room personnel should have the maximum personal
protective equipment," Wren said by email.
In Sierra Leone, this equipment is not available. "We use
normal fabric gowns, goggles, face masks, caps, plastic aprons,
and rubber boots to protect ourselves when we are operating on
any patient," Kamara said.
Wren attributes the lack of protective equipment in West
Africa to factors including supply logistics, hoarding to
increase prices, diversion to black markets and insufficient
funds.
Kushner, who teaches at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School
of Public Health, said, "Aside from just the technical aspects
there are many emotional and ethical issues. If such gear is not
available, is it even appropriate to operate on these patients?"
Dr. Arthur Caplan, director of the Division of Medical
Ethics at New York University's Langone Medical Center, said he
can understand medical personnel saying, "I'm afraid to
operate," and each case must be weighed individually.
"For example, in the case of a woman needing a cesarean
section, two lives are at stake," Caplan said in a telephone
interview. "Would I take more risk in that case? There is no
simple rule."
Kamara says his operating room staff needs training in
infection control and personal protective equipment as described
in the protocol drafted by Wren and Kushner.
"Our country needs help to combat Ebola for the obvious
havoc it is wreaking on the people as well as the damage it is
causing on surgical practice," Kamara said. "This is not obvious
to policy makers and is causing unnecessary and preventable
deaths."
(Editing by Nancy Lapid, Will Dunham and Tom Brown)