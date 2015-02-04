* Growing calls for research into "post-Ebola syndrome"
* Doctor says Ebola can cause autoimmune response
* West Africa outbreak has 5,000-10,000 survivors
* Early Ebola patients suffered neglect in centres
By Emma Farge and James Harding Giahyue
DAKAR/MONROVIA, Feb 4 Romeo Doe, a 29-year-old
tailor who survived Ebola in Liberia, is struggling to cope with
the impact of a disease that killed seven members of his family
and now threatens his livelihood.
Since he was released from an Ebola centre in the capital
Monrovia in November, pressure is rising in his eyes and
affecting his vision - a complaint some doctors say is common
among survivors of the West African outbreak.
There are a growing number of survivors of the disease in
the region, between 5,000 and 10,000 according to the United
Nations, and some complain of side effects months after their
recovery - a condition some doctors are calling "post-Ebola
Syndrome" (PES).
"Since I was discharged I have felt this pain in my eyes,"
said Doe. "They, as you can see, are red; they are hurting me. I
want the government to help me get back on my feet."
Ebola, which has killed almost 9,000 people across Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone, initially causes fever and vomiting,
then attacks the immune system and vital organs, often causing
internal and external bleeding.
About 60 percent of Ebola patients have died in the current
outbreak, typically from shock or organ failure.
Some of those who have survived the disease report a mixture
of symptoms after their recovery, including vision problems,
joint pain, hair and memory loss and anxiety attacks.
Margaret Nanyonga, a doctor who treated Ebola patients in
the town of Kenema in Sierra Leone, said she had seen survivors
go blind. Overall about half of those she saw recover reported
declining health, she said.
Doctors say it is not yet clear how long the symptoms last.
There is also no scientific literature or medical consensus on
any new syndrome among West African survivors or how many people
might be affected.
Dan Kelly, founder of the non-profit organisation Wellbody
Alliance and a doctor specialising in infectious diseases, says
the situation can be complicated by poor medical records making
it hard to separate any new symptoms from pre-existing
conditions. Ebola, like many severe infections, may also weaken
survivors and make other illnesses more likely.
Kelly said some Ebola after-effects appear linked to the
infection itself, with some patients developing symptoms similar
to so-called autoimmune disorders - where the immune system is
overstimulated and begins to attack the body's own tissues.
Other patients develop symptoms similar to uveitis, he said, an
eye inflammation causing blindness.
"With post-Ebola syndrome there is an autoimmune response:
it's revved up, and we don't really know why," he told Reuters
by telephone from Sierra Leone where he is helping with the
Ebola response.
NEGLECT
When Korlia Bonarwolo left an Ebola treatment centre in
Monrovia last year, his blood was free of the virus but he had
caught two other life-threatening diseases: malaria and
pneumonia.
The 26-year old doctor's assistant blames his health
problems on poor care, rather than complications related to
Ebola infection.
At the John F. Kennedy medical centre in Monrovia, draughts
from the open-air corridors left him exposed, he says, while
frightened nurses threw him juice boxes which he was often too
weak to retrieve.
Back home, medical colleagues shunned him and he had to
insert his own intravenous drip. Six months afterwards he has
fully recovered but, as president of a survivors' association,
wants to ensure others get better support and health
information.
"The questions survivors are asking about where they are
going to be health-wise in the future deserve answers,"
Bonarwolo said at a survivors' meeting organised by the United
Nations.
The outbreak is now ebbing, and the health ministry says
there are fewer than 10 cases in the country, but even survivors
with no worrying symptoms say it is hard to get back to normal
life with so many unanswered questions about Ebola's impact.
One of the ongoing concerns relates to sexual health. Some
female Ebola survivors say they have stopped menstruating. The
virus can also remain in semen for months.
The links between Ebola and mental health disorders is also
little understood. A friend of Bonarwolo's survived Ebola only
to develop a mental illness afterwards.
RESEARCH WINDOW
Ben Neumann, a virologist at Britain's Reading University
who studies Ebola and other viruses and their effects, notes
that Lassa virus, which comes from West Africa and causes a
similar disease to Ebola, has also been reported as having
longer-term health effects.
"(Lassa) survivors often report signs of nerve damage such
as loss of hearing," he told Reuters, adding that it would be
"surprising that something as damaging as Ebola did not have
lasting effects".
The current lack of knowledge about post-Ebola health
effects is probably "due to Ebola being a rare virus that left
few survivors before this outbreak", he said.
Some after-effects of Ebola have been reported in previous
outbreaks since the disease was first detected in 1976, but past
epidemics were smaller and often more deadly, meaning there were
fewer survivors to generate interest to warrant research.
So this outbreak creates a unique opportunity to learn more.
Kelly agrees, and wants swift follow-up.
"We are at risk of missing the window," he said. "We need to
start catching survivors as they leave treatment centres."
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland in London; Editing by
Pravin Char)