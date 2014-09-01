STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 Medical authorities in the
Swedish capital said on Monday tests on a man brought into
hospital over the weekend and suspected of potentially carrying
Ebola showed no signs the deadly disease.
The Swedish man, whose name was not disclosed, had recently
travelled to a "risk area" for the virus and had been taken to
the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm suffering from a
fever, sparking suspicions of Ebola.
Stockholm county council said in a statement the man would
continue to be treated at the hospital to ascertain the cause of
his symptoms.
More than 1,500 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in
West Africa since March.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Toby Chopra)