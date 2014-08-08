Aug 8 Shares of Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceutical
Corp jumped as much as 25 percent in early trading on
Friday, after a regulator cleared its experimental Ebola drug
for potential use in humans infected with the virus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Burnaby, British
Columbia-based Tekmira that it had modified the full clinical
hold on the drug to a partial clinical hold, the company said in
a statement after markets closed on Thursday.
Tekmira's Ebola treatment is one of three worldwide that
have shown especially promising results in monkeys, but it is
unproven in humans.
The stock jumped as much as 24.9 percent to C$19.49 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, touching a nearly four-month high before
paring gains. Shares have climbed about 88 percent during the
past three weeks.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Tom
Brown)