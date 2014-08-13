UPDATE 5-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
Aug 13 Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp is exploring the possibility of making more of its experimental Ebola treatment, Chief Executive Officer Mark Murray said on Wednesday.
Making more of the treatment would take months, he said on a conference call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 22 Investors piled into U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace in a month before Wall Street's biggest one-day fall since the November U.S. presidential election, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based stock funds attracted nearly $11 billion during the week through March 15, and about $9 billion of that cash went to funds that buy domestic shares, the trade group's data showed. It was the fun