Oct 21 Canadian drugmaker Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corp has begun limited
manufacturing of a therapeutic targeting the Ebola-Guinea virus.
The pharmaceutical company said on Tuesday that the new
drug, part of its TKM-Ebola program, would be available by early
December but did not specify how many doses it was making.
Tekmira was not available for comment on the therapeutic,
including whether it was manufacturing a drug or vaccine.
Tekmira's investigational new drug application to U.S.
regulators for TKM-Ebola remains on partial clinical hold, with
the issue expected to be resolved in the quarter.
U.S.-listed shares of the company rose as much as 6
percent in trading after the company gave an update on its Ebola
program.
Tekmira has completed the design of a modified RNAi
(ribonucleic acid interference) drug that targets the
Ebola-Guinea variant, the virus responsible for the worst
outbreak on record that has hit hardest Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea.
TKM-Ebola, an RNAi therapeutic, works by preventing the
virus from replicating.
The European Medicines Agency said on Monday it was ready to
offer Ebola treatments and vaccines the benefits of "orphan"
drug status - including extended market exclusivity - in a bid
to encourage their development.
Initial clinical trials of Ebola vaccines from
GlaxoSmithKline and NewLink Genetics are
already under way, the World Health Organization said on
Tuesday.
Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc gave its experimental Ebola
treatment ZMapp to American medical workers Dr. Kent Brantly and
Nancy Writebol, who recovered after contracting Ebola in
Liberia, and to at least one Spanish priest, who died.
Mapp said it had begun manufacturing the drug using
traditional methods, which would allow the company to produce
more of the drug so that human testing can be carried out.
Three Ebola cases have been diagnosed in the United States:
Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who died on Oct. 8 at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, and two nurses who treated him.
In September, U.S. and Canadian regulators authorized the
use of Tekmira's TKM-Ebola in patients who have confirmed or
suspected infections from the deadly virus.
