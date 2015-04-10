April 10 Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow the
company to continue testing its experimental Ebola treatment at
a lower dose, altering the terms of a partial clinical hold on
the study.
The company's application to study the treatment, TKM-Ebola,
remains on partial clinical hold for doses above 0.24 mg/kg per
day, Tekmira said on Friday.
The FDA placed Tekmira's early-stage study on a clinical
hold in July, asking the company for data on how the therapy
works and requesting a change to design of the study related to
multiple dosing.
The clinical hold was modified in August into a partial hold
asking only for a change in the study design.
Tekmira had reported interim results in May showing that a
higher dose of 0.30 mg/kg per day was well-tolerated.
Tekmira said it plans to resume the early study in the
coming weeks, and expects results from the study in the second
half of 2015.
Tekmira shares rose about 2 percent to $17.95 following the
lifting of a trading halt imposed at 8.30 a.m. ET.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)