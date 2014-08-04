(Corrects paragraph 2 to Biopharmaceutical instead of
Biophamaceutical; corrects paragraph 3 to U.S. Food and Drug
Administration instead of U.S. Federal Drug Administration)
Aug 4 Shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
soared on Monday, only to slump after a CNN report suggested
another company could be first to see its Ebola treatment used
to treat an outbreak in Africa.
CNN reported Monday that two American missionary workers who
had contracted Ebola were treated with varying success by a drug
from biotech company Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc, a private
company.
Tekmira was one of a few companies to have developed Ebola
treatments advanced enough to be tested on people. In July, the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on a clinical
trial for a Tekmira drug in development due to safety concerns.
On Friday, however, the FDA said it "stands ready" to work with
patients in need of treatment.
Hope that Tekmira's drug might be used in the wake of the
outbreak sparked a furious rally in the shares Monday morning.
The stock gained more than 18 percent before slumping on the
news that a drug developed by Mapp had been used to treat two
patients.
The stock, as of late morning, was down 0.4 percent to
$14.20 a share with more than 6.7 million shares traded, the
busiest day in the stock's history.
The Mapp Biopharmaceutical drug, ZMapp, has not been
approved for human use yet, according to CNN. The two patients
were reported to be in stable condition after being given the
drug.
(Reporting By Akane Otani Editing by W Simon)