By Akane Otani
Aug 4 Shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
soared on Monday, only to slump on Nasdaq after a CNN report
suggested another company was first in line to see its Ebola
treatment used to treat an outbreak in Africa.
CNN reported Monday that two American missionary workers who
had contracted Ebola were treated with varying success by a drug
from biotech company Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc, a private
company.
Tekmira, based in Canada, was one of a few companies to have
developed Ebola treatments advanced enough to be tested on
people. On July 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed
a hold on a clinical trial for a Tekmira drug in development due
to safety concerns. On Friday, however, the FDA said it "stands
ready" to work with patients in need of treatment.
Hope that Tekmira's drug might be used in the wake of the
outbreak sparked a furious rally in the shares Monday morning.
The stock gained more than 18 percent before slumping on the
news that a drug developed by Mapp had been used to treat two
patients.
The stock, as of midday, was down 7.2 percent to $13.23 a
share with more than 7 million shares traded, the busiest day in
the stock's history. The stock had rallied 70 percent between
July 18 and Monday's open as concerns over the Ebola outbreak
mounted.
Canadian markets were closed for a public holiday. The
company's Toronto-listed shares closed up 12.4 percent
on Friday.
Tekmira's drug, TKM-Ebola, has not been given to "anyone
else infected in the current outbreak, and has not been given to
anyone outside of our Phase I trials," Canadian Press cited
Tekmira as saying in an email.
The Mapp Biopharmaceutical drug, ZMapp, has not been
approved for human use yet, according to CNN. The two patients
were reported to be in stable condition after being given the
drug.
At least 227 people in Liberia and at least 826 people in
the region have been killed by the Ebola virus, according to the
World Health Organization.
