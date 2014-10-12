Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 It is possible that other healthcare workers who came into contact with an Ebola patient in Texas could be at risk of contracting the disease, a U.S. health official said on Sunday after one medical worker was confirmed to have been infected.
"If this individual was exposed, which they were, it is possible that other individuals were exposed," Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, told a news conference. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)