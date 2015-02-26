Feb 26 Corgenix Medical Corp said on
Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its
Ebola test for emergency use.
The company's so-called ReEBOV Antigen Rapid Test involves
putting a drop of blood on a small paper strip and waiting for
15-25 minutes for a reaction.
The test is able to correctly identify about 92 percent of
Ebola-infected patients and 85 percent of those not infected
with the virus, the World Health Organization said earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)