Feb 26 Diagnostics company Corgenix Medical Corp
said on Thursday U.S. health regulators had approved
its rapid Ebola test for emergency use, in response to the
world's worst outbreak of the virus that killed more than 10,000
so far.
The company's ReEBOV Antigen Rapid Test, which involves
putting a drop of blood on a paper strip and waiting for at
least 15 minutes for a reaction, was cleared by the World Health
Organization last week.
The test is less accurate than the standard test, which has
a turnaround time of 12-24 hours, but is easy to perform and
does not require electricity. It is able to correctly identify
about 92 percent of Ebola-infected patients and 85 percent of
those not infected with the virus, the WHO said.
The WHO is still assessing four or five other rapid test
candidates.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Roche Holding
AG's Ebola test, which takes up to three hours to
generate results, for emergency use late last
year.
Earlier this month, German drugmaker Stada said
it would launch a test next month that can diagnose Ebola virus
infections within minutes.
The FDA's emergency use authorization is not intended for
general Ebola screening, Corgenix said.
Corgenix's pink sheet shares were up 3.5 percent at 27 cents
in early trading.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)