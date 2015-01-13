DALLAS Jan 13 A U.S. Army soldier who just
returned from West Africa and was self-monitoring for Ebola
symptoms was found dead on Tuesday near the Texas base where he
was posted, Fort Hood officials said.
"At this point, there is no indication of the Ebola virus
disease, but medical tests are under way to ensure there is no
threat to the community," Army officials said in a statement.
The unidentified soldier, who recently returned to Fort Hood
in central Texas on emergency leave, was monitoring himself
twice daily and reporting his status to medical officials, they
said.
He was found dead at his off-post residence in the town of
Killeen.
