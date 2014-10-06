AUSTIN, Texas Oct 6 Texas Governor Rick Perry
on Monday said the state was setting up an infectious disease
task force in the wake of a man in Dallas becoming diagnosed
with Ebola.
Perry also called for more federal action to contain Ebola,
such as enhanced border protection, adding that he did not
support bans on travel from the Ebola-hit countries in West
Africa. The infected man arrived in Texas from Liberia.
"Over the past several days, we have learned a lot about the
unique challenges of situations like this, and it's important
that we continue to adapt our responses to these realities,"
Perry told a news conference at the capitol building.
The head of the new Texas team, Texas A&M Health Science
Center Chief Executive Brett Giroir, called Ebola a "serious
concern" for Texas.
"We live in an interconnected world, where an outbreak
anywhere is a risk everywhere," Giroir said.
