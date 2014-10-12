BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics appoints Robert Azelby to the board
* Cascadian Therapeutics announces changes to board of directors
Oct 12 A health care worker at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who provided care for an Ebola patient there has tested positive for Ebola in a preliminary test, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement on Sunday.
The health care worker reported a low-grade fever Friday night and was isolated and referred for testing, it said.
"We knew a second case could be a reality, and we've been preparing for this possibility," said Dr. David Lakey, commissioner of the health service. (Reporting by Jason Neely)
* Cascadian Therapeutics announces changes to board of directors
* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
WASHINGTON, March 13 Millions of Americans would lose their health insurance under the Republican healthcare plan backed by President Donald Trump, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Monday in an eagerly awaited report.