By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 6 Drugmakers' use of the tobacco
plant as a fast and cheap way to produce novel biotechnology
treatments is gaining global attention because of its role in an
experimental Ebola therapy.
The treatment, which had been tested only in lab animals
before being given to two American medical workers in Liberia,
consists of proteins called monoclonal antibodies that bind to
and inactivate the Ebola virus.
For decades biotech companies have produced such antibodies
by growing genetically engineered mouse cells in enormous metal
bioreactors. But in the case of the new Ebola treatment ZMapp,
developed by Mapp Pharmaceuticals, the antibodies were produced
in tobacco plants at Kentucky Bioprocessing, a unit of tobacco
giant Reynolds American.
The tobacco-plant-produced monoclonals have been dubbed
"plantibodies."
"Tobacco makes for a good vehicle to express the antibodies
because it is inexpensive and it can produce a lot," said Erica
Ollmann Saphire, a professor at The Scripps Research
Institute and a prominent researcher in viral hemorrhagic fever
diseases like Ebola. "It is grown in a greenhouse and you can
manufacture kilograms of the materials. It is much less
expensive than cell culture."
In the standard method of genetic engineering, DNA is
slipped into bacteria, and the microbes produce a protein that
can be used to combat a disease.
A competing approach called molecular "pharming" uses a
plant instead of bacteria. In the case of the Ebola treatment,
Mapp uses the common tobacco plant, Nicotiana benthanmianas.
The process is very similar. A gene is inserted into a virus
that is then used to infect the tobacco plant. The virus acts
like a micro-Trojan Horse, ferrying the engineered DNA into the
plant.
Cells infected with the virus and the gene it is carrying
produce the target protein. The tobacco leaves are then
harvested and processed to extract the protein, which is
purified.
ZMapp's protein is a monoclonal antibody, which resembles
ordinary disease-fighting antibodies but has a highly specific
affinity for particular cells, including viruses such as Ebola.
It attaches itself to the virus cells and inactivates them.
APPROVAL PROCESS
The drug so far has only been produced in very small
quantities, but interest in it is stoking debate over whether it
should be made more widely available to the hundreds of people
stricken with Ebola in Africa while it remains untested.
"We want to have a huge impact on the Ebola outbreak," Mapp
CEO Kevin Whaley said in an interview at company headquarters in
San Diego. "We would love to play a bigger role."
Whaley said he was not aware of any significant safety
issues with the serum. He would not discuss whether the company
has been contacted about providing the drug overseas.
But he did note the novel manufacturing process carries its
own risk, and would have to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration as part of the approval process.
The FDA would, for example, have to be satisfied that the
plant extraction process had not led to contamination of the
resulting drug.
The tobacco plant grows quickly, said Reynolds spokesman
David Howard, and "it takes only about a week (after the genes
are introduced) before you can begin extracting the protein."
He declined to say how much medication each plant can yield
or whether Kentucky Bioprocessing is in a position to produce
ZMapp in significant quantities.
Scripps' Saphire said it can still take anywhere from one to
three months to produce the ZMapp serum for wider use given the
complexities of the process.
PENTAGON FUNDING
In 2007, Kentucky Bioprocessing entered into an agreement
with Mapp Biopharmaceutical and the Biodesign Institute of
Arizona State University to refine the tobacco-plant approach.
The approach attracted funding support from the Pentagon's
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
For all the hope, however, the plant technique has delivered
few commercial products. In 2012 the FDA okayed a drug for the
rare genetic disorder Gaucher disease from Israel's Protalix
BioTherapeutics and Pfizer. Called Elelyso, it
is made in carrot cells, and is the only such drug to reach the
market.
Other companies have fallen far short, though it is not
clear if the technique was to blame. Calgary-based SemBioSys
Genetics Inc, which used safflowers to produce an experimental
diabetes drug, folded in 2012 before it finished clinical
trials.
Even Kentucky Bioprocessing, which at one point was
developing monoclonal antibodies against HIV (the virus that
causes AIDS), C. difficile bacterial infection, and the human
papillomavirus, has dropped the last two projects, Howard said.
Last year Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp acquired a
majority share of Quebec City-based Medicago, which is
developing influenza and other vaccines using the tobacco-plant
technology. The other 40 percent is owned by tobacco giant
Philip Morris International.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley, Toni Clarke and Deena Beasley;
Editing by Michele Gershberg and Martin Howell)