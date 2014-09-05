BRIEF-China Meheco unit to set up medicine unit in Hubei
* Says its controlling pharmaceutical unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a medicine unit in Hubei
GENEVA, Sept 5 More than 2,000 people have died in the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the World Health Organization said on Friday, out of about 4,000 patients thought to have been infected in the three countries worst hit by the disease.
The death toll in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone totalled 2,097 as at Sept 5, out of 3,944 cases, a WHO document said. The data did not include patients in Nigeria or Senegal, which have also been affected, nor Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been hit by an unrelated outbreak of the disease. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: