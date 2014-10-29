GENEVA Oct 29 Almost 300 fewer people are known to have died from Ebola in Liberia than previously thought, while more than 200 have been added to Sierra Leone's death toll, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The WHO said it had tried to clean up data after laboratory tests weeded out many false positives -- "probable" and "suspected" deaths that turned out not to be Ebola -- with the end result that the death toll stood at about 4,922, unchanged from the previous count last Friday. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)