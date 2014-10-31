* Death toll nears 5,000 in eight countries
* Experts tracing contacts of Ebola-infected girl in Mali
* Contacts of Spanish nurse clear first incubation period
GENEVA, Oct 31 The Ebola epidemic has killed
4,951 people out of 13,567 infected in eight countries, the
World Health Organisation said on Friday, slightly revising
downwards its figures for cases mainly due to "suspected cases
in Guinea being discarded".
The toll reflects a rise of 31 deaths since the United
Nations agency reported its previous figures on Wednesday, while
the number of overall cases fell by 136.
"Of the eight Guinean and Liberian districts that share a
border with Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), only one in Guinea is
yet to report a confirmed or probable case of Ebola virus
disease," the WHO warned in the statement.
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone account for the bulk of
infections of the deadly hemorrhagic fever, but there have been
sporadic cases in Nigeria and Senegal, both now declared
Ebola-free, as well as Spain, the United States and Mali.
A 2-year-old girl who brought Ebola to Mali may have had
contact with up to 141 people, 57 of whom have yet to be traced,
according to experts from the WHO and U.S. Centers for Disease
Control concerned it could spread in Mali and beyond.
Liberia, the worst-hit country, may be seeing a decline in
the spread of the virus, though the battle to contain the
outbreak is far from won, the WHO said on Wednesday.
All 83 contacts of a health care worker in Spain infected
with Ebola have completed a first 21-day incubation period for
the virus, but a second one must follow before the country can
be declared free of the disease, the WHO said on Friday. The
nurse treated two Spanish priests repatriated from Liberia and
Sierra Leone who later died.
