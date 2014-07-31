DAKAR, July 31 The death toll from an outbreak of Ebola in West Africa has risen to 729, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday, after 57 deaths were reported between July 24 and 27 in Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The WHO also said Nigerian authorities had so far identified 59 people who had come into contact with a U.S. citizen who died in Lagos last week after travelling from Liberia, via Togo and Ghana. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)