LONDON, Sept 18 At least 2,622 people have died in the worst outbreak of Ebola virus in history, which has so far infected at least 5,335 people in West Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

In an update on the epidemic, which is raging through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia and has spread into Nigeria and Senegal, the WHO said there were no signs yet of it slowing.

"The upward epidemic trend continues in the three countries that have widespread and intense transmission - Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone," the United Nations health agency said.

It added that a surge in Ebola in Liberia is being driven primarily by a continued increase in the number of cases reported in the capital, Monrovia. (Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by John Stonestreet)