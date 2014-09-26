BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
DAKAR, Sept 26 The death toll from an outbreak of Ebola in West Africa has risen to at least 3,091 out of 6,574 probable, suspected and confirmed cases, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.
Liberia has recorded 1,830 deaths, around three times as many as both Guinea and Sierra Leone, the two other most affected countries, according to WHO data.
Nigeria and Senegal, the two other nations that have had confirmed cases of Ebola in the region, did not record any new cases or deaths. (Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(Adds context, data) BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October. While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013, according to data from the National H
