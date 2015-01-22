Jan 22 U.S. health officials said on Thursday
that they are planning to conduct larger phase 2/3 clinical
trials starting in the next two weeks in Liberia to determine if
an Ebola treatment being developed by GlaxoSmithKline and
another by Newlink Genetics with Merck & Co are safe and
effective.
Earlier Thursday, the World Health Organization said the
epidemic in West Africa appears to be ebbing.
There have been 21,724 cases of Ebola reported in nine
countries in the past year since the epidemic began in Guinea,
including 8,641 deaths, according to the latest WHO figures.
The officials, speaking on a conference call, also said that
they expect to soon start phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of
the ZMapp Ebola virus treatment that is being developed by
privately held Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. They said they
believe they have produced enough ZMapp to supply the trials.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Caroline Humer; editing by
Andrew Hay)