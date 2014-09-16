By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16
Security Council could adopt a resolution later this week to
expand the global response to the deadly Ebola outbreak in West
Africa by calling on countries to lift travel restrictions and
provide urgent assistance, including field hospitals and staff.
The draft U.N. resolution on Ebola, circulated to council
members and obtained by Reuters, calls on U.N. member states,
particularly in the region, "to lift general travel and border
restrictions ... that contribute to the further isolation of the
affected countries and undermine their efforts to respond."
U.N. diplomats said if the U.S.-drafted resolution could be
adopted, it would only be the third time the 15-member body,
which is charged with maintaining international peace and
security, has taken such action on a public health crisis.
"This is an extremely unusual occurrence for an infectious
disease outbreak to come before the council," U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations, Samantha Power, president of the council for
September, said.
"We've had overwhelming support up to this point but again
the negotiations on the resolution are ongoing," she said.
The council adopted resolutions in 2000 and 2011 on
HIV/AIDS. It is due to meet on the Ebola crisis and possibly
adopt a resolution on Thursday, but some diplomats warned that
questions may be raised as to whether it falls under the
council's purview.
Power said the affected countries, which include Liberia,
Sierra Leone, Guinea, Nigeria and Senegal, had made it clear to
council members that the crisis was a severe threat to national,
regional and broader international peace and security.
The death toll from the disease, which is spread by contact
with the body fluids of infected people, has doubled in the past
month to 2,461. The World Health Organization has warned that a
"much faster" response is needed to limit the number of cases to
the tens of thousands.
The resolution calls on states to "provide urgent
assistance, including deployable medical capabilities such as
field hospitals with qualified and sufficient expertise, staff
and supplies and laboratory services, logistical and
construction support capabilities including for airlift,
aeromedical services and dedicated clinical services in Ebola
Treatment Units."
It urges countries and regional groups including the African
Union and the European Union "to mobilize immediately,
especially to provide technical expertise and additional medical
capacity, including for rapid diagnosis and training of health
workers."
The council meeting on Thursday is due to be open to all
U.N. member states, and Power has said she hopes they will come
with "concrete commitments" to aid the fight against Ebola. U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is due to address the council.
The United States said on Tuesday it would send 3,000 troops
to West Africa, build 17 treatment centers, train thousands of
healthcare workers and establish a military control center for
coordination.
This Ebola outbreak was first confirmed in Guinea in March.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Toni Reinhold)