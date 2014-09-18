(Updates with vote by Security Council, adds comments by U.N.
chief Ban Ki-moon, WHO Director-General Margaret Chan, MSF
worker from Liberia)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 The United Nations will
create a special mission to combat Ebola, deploying staff in the
worst-affected states - Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone - as
the U.N. Security Council declared the outbreak a "threat to
international peace and security."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he will appoint a
special envoy to head the U.N. Mission for Ebola Emergency
Response (UNMEER), which will push a "rapid and massive
mobilization" of people, material and financial resources.
"This international mission ... will have five priorities:
stopping the outbreak, treating the infected, ensuring essential
services, preserving stability and preventing further
outbreaks," Ban told the Security Council on Thursday.
The 15-member council unanimously adopted a U.S.-drafted
resolution on Thursday calling on states "to lift general travel
and border restrictions, imposed as a result of the Ebola
outbreak, and that contribute to the further isolation of the
affected countries and undermine their efforts to respond."
The resolution was co-sponsored by some 131 states, which
the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said
was the most support given to a Security Council resolution. It
is only the third time the council has taken such action on a
public health crisis after adopting two resolutions on HIV/AIDS.
The United Nations action comes as the United States
unveiled plans to send 3,000 troops and build 17 treatment
centers, France announced plans to install a military hospital,
and Cuba, China, Britain and others have pledged medical
workers, health centers and other forms of support.
At least 2,630 people have died in the worst outbreak of
Ebola virus since the disease was identified in 1976; it has so
far infected at least 5,357 people in West Africa, the World
Health Organization said on Thursday.
Jackson Naimah, a Medecins Sans Frontieres team leader in an
Ebola treatment center in the Liberian capital, Monrovia,
appealed to the Security Council for help. "The future of my
country is hanging in the balance," he said via video link.
"We are trying to treat as many people as we can, but there
are not nearly enough treatment centers and patient beds," he
said. "People are sitting at the gates of our centers, literally
begging for their lives. They rightly feel alone, neglected,
denied - left to die a horrible, undignified death."
Ebola is spread by contact with the body fluids of infected
people. The outbreak began in Guinea in March and has spread to
Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal. An unrelated
outbreak has happened in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said an "exponentially
rising caseload threatens to push governments to the brink of
state failure."
"WHO has successfully managed many big outbreaks in recent
years. But this Ebola event is different. This is likely the
greatest peacetime challenge that the United Nations and its
agencies have ever faced," Chan told the Security Council.
"Everything now is unprecedented. Everything now is
happening faster than ever before," she said.
Ban told the council he hoped an advance team for the new
U.N. mission would be on the ground before the end of the month.
He is due to brief the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on his
plans for the mission on Friday.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)