UNITED NATIONS Oct 27 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday blasted the latest restrictions on travelers from countries hit by the Ebola virus, saying they created difficulties for health workers risking their lives in the battle against the deadly disease.

"He (Ban) believes that these restrictions have put particular pressure on health care workers and those who have been on the front line of the Ebola response," Ban's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said. He did not name specific countries, though he acknowledged to reporters that the statement covered new quarantine rules for New York and New Jersey.

"Returning health workers are exceptional people who are giving of themselves for humanity," Dujarric said, citing the views of the U.N. chief. "They should not be subjected to restrictions that are not based on science. Those who develop infections should be supported, not stigmatized." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)