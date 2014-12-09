* UN envoy Nabarro focusing on two "troublesome areas"
* Ebola spreading in western Sierra Leone, forests of Guinea
* Foreign health workers and local communities key to
response
(adds details, quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 9 More foreign health workers are
needed to help tackle the Ebola epidemic, which is spreading
quickly in western Sierra Leone and deep in the forested
interior of Guinea, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.
The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa has
risen to 6,331 in the three worst hit countries, with Sierra
Leone overtaking Liberia as the country with the highest number
of cases, the World Health Organization says.
"We know the outbreak is still flaming strongly in western
Sierra Leone and some parts of the interior of Guinea. We can't
rest, we have to still push on," said David Nabarro, the U.N.
Special Envoy on Ebola.
More treatment centres are opening in Sierra Leone but they
need additional trained staff, he told a news briefing.
"We don't yet have the full number of functioning treatment
centres and places where people who are ill can be kept away
from others," he said.
"We are anticipating several hundred beds to come on stream
in the next few weeks, and that will lead to the situation
calming down."
The deadly virus is spreading especially in Sierra Leone's
capital Freetown and Port Loko, where a more intense response is
needed, said Nabarro, a veteran public health expert.
"Although I hate predictions, I am at least confident that
unless something goes radically wrong we will see an improvement
there (in Freetown). It's a bit like what Monrovia was like 4 to
6 weeks ago and I think that it will certainly calm down."
The rise in the spread of Ebola in western Sierra Leone
reflects the fact that tribal-led communities have yet to fully
accept the outbreak and take action to avoid infection, he said.
"There are reports coming through of places where people who
are sick, staying at home and perhaps infecting their families."
The second "particularly troublesome" area is the northern
part of Guinea's interior, a region known as Guinea Forestiere
where the epidemic began nearly a year ago, Nabarro said.
"We have been working very closely with Mali to try to make
sure if cases perchance cross the border that they can be dealt
with very quickly."
Mali has reported eight Ebola cases, six fatal, to date.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)