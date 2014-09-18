BRIEF-Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine says FY profit attributable HK$420.3 mln
March 14 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 The U.N. Security Council on Thursday declared the Ebola outbreak in Africa a "threat to international peace and security" and called on all states to provide urgent resources and assistance to help tackle the crisis.
The 15-member body unanimously adopted a resolution that also calls on states "to lift general travel and border restrictions, imposed as a result of the Ebola outbreak, and that contribute to the further isolation of the affected countries and undermine their efforts to respond." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 14 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: