BRIEF-Moody's says proposed AHCA would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
ACCRA, Sept 30 The U.N. Mission for Ebola wants to achieve significant progress in combating the deadly disease within 60 days, including ensuring that 70 percent of cases receive treatment, its new head Tony Banbury said on Tuesday.
"Seventy percent of infected people need to be under treatment, 70 percent of burials need to be done in a safe way in order to turn that around and we need to do it in 60 days," Banbury said in the capital of Ghana, the headquarters of the new U.N. mission. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.