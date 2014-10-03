WASHINGTON Oct 3 Senior Obama administration officials will hold a press briefing on the U.S. government's response to the Ebola epidemic at 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), officials said.

Lisa Monaco, assistant to the president for homeland security, Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health were to take part in the briefing, the White House said.

