By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 28 U.S. airlines have said little publicly
about political pressure to close the country's borders to
travelers from Ebola-ravaged countries in West Africa, but in
private they have briefed government officials about the
challenges to implementing a ban, industry sources told Reuters.
Several dozen U.S. lawmakers have called for a ban on
visitors from Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, where the
world's worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed almost 5,000
people. Since late September, a Liberian man who traveled by
airline to Texas and an American doctor who lives in New York
and flew home after treating Ebola patients in Guinea, have been
diagnosed with the virus after their arrival. The Liberian died
on Oct. 8 and the doctor is hospitalized in a specialized ward.
The Airlines for America trade group has said publicly that
it supports the White House's view that a ban would make it more
difficult to curb the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
Yet individual airlines have raised additional concerns that
their booking agents and software are not equipped to flag
travelers under a ban. They also worry that a blanket
restriction for West African countries might alarm the public
and curtail travel on a wider scale.
"Public hysteria is something we certainly don't want to
see," said an executive at a major U.S. carrier.
Airlines for America has briefed people involved with travel
issues on Capitol Hill in Washington about its position,
according to a source present for the talks. Discussions have
not risen to the level of a lobbying campaign because the Obama
administration has so far rejected a ban and Congress is out of
session, according to the airline executive.
"Given the state of the news cycle, it's a practical
approach," said airline industry consultant Robert Mann. "They
just simply don't want to raise the issue to headline status
anymore ... It may not turn out to be the winning strategy, but
at this point it is for them the best approach."
American Airlines suffered a single-day drop in
bookings after Congress stirred the public's concern during a
hearing on Ebola earlier this month, although reservations
quickly rebounded. American, Delta Air Lines, United
Airlines and Southwest Airlines have said Ebola
has not impacted consumer demand overall.
Airline stocks plummeted in the days following the
Liberian's diagnosis in Dallas on Sept. 30, with American's
shares falling nearly 20 percent. Yet the stocks have rebounded
and American is up more than 13 percent compared with Sept. 30
after airlines offered largely positive guidance for the current
quarter.
'BROKEN ITINERARY'
Several countries, including Jamaica and Australia, have
imposed travel restrictions on visitors from the three nations
most affected by the disease. The U.S. government requires all
travelers from these three countries to enter through five major
airports, where they are checked for fever and asked questions
to determine their risk of exposure.
The travelers will be monitored by local health officials
for 21 days, the maximum window in which an Ebola infection
would materialize. Some U.S. states, including New York and New
Jersey, are quarantining high-risk passengers.
Airline officials note that even under a travel ban, they
may not be able to determine where a passenger set out from, as
there are no direct flights from Liberia, Guinea or Sierra
Leone. Booking systems cannot necessarily catch people who
reserve their connecting flight to the United States on a
separate ticket from their flight out of West Africa.
"If there's a broken itinerary ... we wouldn't be aware of
where the customer is coming from," said a source at another
U.S. airline.
In such cases, the airline would bear the cost of flying the
banned passenger out of the country if they were stopped by U.S.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the source said.
Airlines regularly meet with government officials in the
areas they fly to, and they frequently discuss Ebola planning
during conference calls with CBP and the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, according to the sources. A
travel ban has not been discussed at length on the calls because
it does not seem imminent.
"We're pretty confident," the second airline source said,
"but on the same hand, things are changing daily."
