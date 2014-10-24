NEW YORK Oct 24 The doctor being treated for Ebola in a New York City hospital is awake and talking to family and friends on a cell phone, the city's health commissioner said on Friday.

Dr. Craig Spencer, a 33-year-old New Yorker who was recently working with Ebola patients in West Africa, did not have an increased temperature before Thursday morning, Dr. Mary Travis Bassett, the health commissioner, said at a news conference. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by James Dalgleish)