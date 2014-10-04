Oct 4 U.S. health officials have fielded
inquiries about as many as 100 potential cases of Ebola since
the first patient with the deadly virus was detected in the
country, but no new infections have been identified, a senior
health official said on Saturday.
Dr Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said news of the Ebola patient in Dallas
has raised the awareness of hospitals nationwide to check
incoming patients for potential risks, particularly those who
have recently traveled from the epicenter of the outbreak in
West Africa.
CDC has identified nine people who have had contact with the
Dallas patient and therefore may have been exposed to the virus,
an additional 40 are being monitored as potential contacts. None
have shown symptoms.
