(Updates condition of the child)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Dec 19 A child who arrived in Chicago
with a fever was under observation on Friday at a city hospital
to rule out the Ebola virus, hospital officials said.
Federal officials screening arriving passengers at O'Hare
International Airport detected the fever, but no other symptoms
of the disease, the University of Chicago Medical Center said in
a statement.
The patient was isolated under strict quarantine protocols
until the child's condition improves and a diagnosis is
established, the hospital said. The child was in stable
condition.
The hospital gave no details on the child, including age,
gender or where the patient flew from, citing patient privacy
laws.
The medical center said later in the day that the child
remained in stable condition, without giving any information on
whether the patient had been infected.
"There is no threat to the public, our staff and our
patients," it said.
The University of Chicago Medical Center is one of the
facilities across the United States designated as an Ebola
treatment center by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
There have been no confirmed cases of Ebola in Chicago
Ebola has killed nearly 7,000 people out of more than 18,600
infected, nearly all of them in the impoverished West African
countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
(Additional rpeorting by Jon Herskovitz. Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Andre Grenon)